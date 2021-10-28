Four of south-central Minnesota’s 14 municipal liquor businesses lost money in 2020 while a store in Fairmont accounted for 70% of the nine-county’s region total net income, a state auditor’s report released Thursday shows.
The nine counties combined for $13.3 million of sales and $1.09 million of net income, earning a collective profit margin of 8.2%. Minnesota's stores collectively profited $36 million in 2020, an $8.2 million increase from 2019.
Eight of south-central Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores are off-sale, meaning they sell beer, wine and liquor for people to consume elsewhere, while the remaining six are on-sale for in-house drinking. The region’s average on-sale business made less than $1,000 in net income while the average off-sale store profited by over $135,000 (10.5% profit margin).
Throughout the state, off-sale enterprises increased net income by more than 35% while on-sale businesses faced a 12% decrease in net income. Combining both types of stores, overall profits increased by nearly 30%.
“While the overall picture is better than expected, many stores faced significant challenges. Not surprisingly, stores that relied on sit-down customers had a harder time making a profit,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said in a news release.
Minnesota law requires cities where liquor stores have suffered net losses in at least two of the past three years to hold a public hearing about whether the business should stay open. Five of the 24 cities that must have hearings are in south-central Minnesota, although two of those turned slight profits in 2020.
Kiester, a community of about 500 people just north of the Iowa border in Faribault County, must hold a hearing following the auditor’s report despite its store generating about $229,000 of sales and a profit of $1,055.
Mayor Rich Goggin said that’s because before he took office three years ago, the store was “a hole in the wall.” People told him they wouldn’t enter because of its unkempt state.
The city has since removed decades-old stained carpeting and cleaned up the inside of the store, he said. After three consecutive years of losses, profits came in 2020.
Bar closures were a definite factor in the store’s success, Goggin said, but sales haven’t declined much since the competing liquor businesses have reopened. With competitors in nearby Wells and Albert Lea, the mayor said he doesn’t expect the store ever to become a large revenue source.
“My goal is that it just makes money,” he said. “I think the days of municipal liquor stores being revenue streams of towns this size are probably over. But if it can make a profit, we can employ some people, I call that a win.
“If you find out how to get more people to shop in small towns, you let me know,” he added with a laugh.
The number of municipal liquor enterprises in Minnesota has fallen considerably over the past decade, from 240 stores in 2011 to 213 in 2020. The state auditor’s report attributes the decline to a lack of profitability, insurance costs and increasing competition from private operations.
A store in Wells made over $30,000 in 2020 but must host a public hearing because of losses in the prior two years. Stores in Sherburn, Lewisville and Butterfield lost money in the nine-county region and will face public hearings to determine their futures.
Cleveland’s enterprise lost more than $17,000 but won’t have to set a hearing. Sherburn’s store lost the most at $50,513.
On the other end of the spectrum is the Fairmont Liquor Store, a dominant force in the Martin County community of about 10,500 people.
Fairmont’s store has the highest profit margin among Minnesota’s currently operable enterprises, reaching 16.4% in 2020 with $4.63 million of revenue.
Other top-performing stores in the nine-county region include Blue Earth ($138,435 of net income), St. James ($99,836), Madelia ($59,783) and Le Center ($47,124).
Fairmont’s income of $760,000 from the relatively new business will fund playground replacements as well as maintenance of athletic fields, City Administrator Cathy Reynolds said.
The city’s proximity to Iowa boosts its sales because liquor prices are slightly lower in Minnesota, she said. The store also buys bottles in bulk so customers can stock up at lower per-unit prices.
“When all the bars and everything else shut down, everybody went to the liquor store,” Reynolds said. “COVID had a play in that one.”
This level of income isn’t uncommon for the Fairmont store, however; $635,000 it made in 2019 paid for the extension of a bike trail and maintenance of the city’s aquatic park.
Although shopping local is a norm ingrained in community members, the onset of competition for other liquor businesses caused the city to include as a threat in its 2021 Strategic Plan “Municipal Liquor Store (The loss of revenue if this goes away.)”
“If those revenues go away, our ability to do some of those projects to support the recreational amenities in the community will go down,” Reynolds said.
View the whole report at: https://www.osa.state.mn.us/media/nm5dmwo4/liquor_20_report.pdf
