NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council will continue to discuss proposed changes to its off-street parking regulations, changes aimed at making it easier for residents to keep campers, boats and trailers off the street and in their yards.
Mike Fisher, director of community development, said the current ordinance requires vehicles to be parked only on concrete, asphalt or paver brick areas, a requirement that is routinely violated.
Under the proposed changes, residents would be allowed to park autos, campers, boats and trailers on an approved gravel area in their side and back yards.
The council held a public hearing on the issue at its meeting Tuesday night, with one resident saying the proposed ordinance could make it more difficult for some residents to park in their yards.
Under the proposed changes, the current rules would still apply to autos, campers, boats and trailers parked or stored in front yards.
But the proposed revisions would allow approved gravel areas for storing vehicles in back yards or side yards.
Any off-street parking areas in rear or side yards would have to have access from a street or alley. One resident told the council that while homes in lower North Mankato have alleys, giving them an access point to their back yards, homes in upper North Mankato don’t generally have alleys. That would make it more difficult for them to abide by the new rules while parking in their back yards.
City Administrator John Harrenstein suggested the council could revisit the issue at an upcoming work session.
The changes would also tighten up some off-street parking rules.
In combination, no more than two trailers, campers, boats or recreational vehicles would be allowed to be stored outdoors on any property.
The new rules would also bar any recreational vehicle longer than 45 feet from being stored outdoors on any property.
And no inoperable or unlicensed vehicle could be stored outdoors on any property. All vehicles stored outside must be licensed and registered to the property owner or tenant.
The Planning Commission has long discussed changes to the off-street parking codes. The commission asked city staff to contact the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to see if there were any state pollution regulations that bar the use of gravel-surfaced areas for storing vehicles. City staff said it contacted MPCA multiple times seeking comment on gravel areas but said the state agency chose not to respond.
City public works department staff said the only concern they had was to ensure that gravel does not get tracked into streets or get into storm sewers. The proposed ordinance says that no gravel material shall be allowed to leave the property or enter into a storm sewer.
