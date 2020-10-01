MANKATO — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has concluded its investigation of the officer-involved shootout that killed a mentally ill young man on a raft in the Minnesota River last spring.
A report has been turned over to the Le Sueur County Attorney's Office, which will decide whether the four officers involved used justifiable lethal force.
County Attorney Brent Christian said he is reviewing the files and expects to have a decision within a few weeks.
Austin Dean Heights, 24, of Mankato, was fatally shot April 18 after he reportedly shot at authorities several times. Four officers from three area law enforcement agencies returned fire. An autopsy determined Heights died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Heights was fleeing on a raft down the Minnesota River after allegedly robbing a gas station on Highway 169 in Mankato. The fatal shots occurred after he floated into Le Sueur County.
The BCA took the lead in the investigation, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.
A family member told investigators Heights had schizophrenia and she suspected he had stopped taking his medication, according to court documents.
