Mankato police officer Keith Mortensen is spending his last year on the force as one of the cops in Cops & Bobbers, but he will continue to be involved in the annual outing to get kids to go fishing with police officers.
Mortensen, who is an East High School resource officer, is retiring Monday.
“I won’t miss the police part of the job, but I will miss the people. I’ve met so many wonderful people doing this, people from all over the world,” he said while attending the fishing event on Wednesday at Lion’s Park.
Cops & Bobbers starts after school lets out and runs once a week for 10 weeks. Area school counselors and service providers select kids who they think would benefit from the outings. If kids are struggling, they are paired up with other kids who become mentors for them.
Mortensen, 54, started as a part-time cop 29 years ago and became full time in 1996. He was the resource officer at West High School from 1999 until 2001 when he went to night-shift patrol to spend more time with his young kids while his wife was getting her teaching degree.
In 2013 he started at East High, doing what he most loved. “I’ll really miss the kids. I’m torn about that part of it.”
He and officer Todd Mohr, who is the resource officer at West High School, started the Cops & Bobbers program in 2014.
Mohr will now take over coordinating the program while Mortensen will continue to participate. Mortensen is planning to get his substitute teaching license so he can continue to work in the schools.
Mohr said about 60 kids are enrolled in the program with about 25 coming each week.
“At first they’re not so good, but then they learn to cast and to put their own bait on and take fish off,” Mohr said.
“It’s good getting them outside. Officer Mortensen always tells them, ‘Put down your Xbox and pick up your tackle box.’”
The kids were catching sunfish, crappie and bullheads, helped by the Department of Natural Resources, which stocked 300 pounds of panfish in the pond prior to the start of the event this spring.
Kellen Britz, a student at Prairie Winds Middle School caught a few fish Wednesday. “I like it because there’s more fish here than there is at my grandpa’s place,” he said.
Mohamed Raja, a Prairie Winds student, had never fished before coming to the Cops & Bobbers event.
“I like it. It’s relaxing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.