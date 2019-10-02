NEW ULM — With a prime view of passing vehicles, New Ulm Police officer Chris Davis spent Wednesday morning in a school bus.
When he spotted a driver talking on a cellphone or committing another driving infraction, he gave a radio alert to 10 other city, county and state officers who were patrolling the streets of New Ulm.
The closest other officer made the traffic stop and decided whether the offending driver should receive a citation or just some education and a warning.
Davis spotted eight offenders during Operation Busted by the Bus. An officer in another bus and others in their squads worked together to stop a total of 47 drivers, with an assist from New Ulm Bus Lines.
Ten of the drivers received citations for infractions ranging from texting while driving to driving without a license.
The buses provided both an optimal vantage point for observing motorists and an opportunity to get an early start educating future drivers about the rules of the road, Davis said.
The officers first rode along with students on the bus. While keeping an eye out for drivers who ignore bus stop arms, Davis said he also got to interact with the bus's riders.
He did not observe any drivers fail to stop when the bus stopped to pick up riders. But bus driver Richmond Scharf said he witnesses multiple violations each week, leading Davis to conclude continued enforcement efforts are needed.
Drivers are required by state law to stop at least 20 feet away whenever they approach from the rear or the opposite direction of a bus that has red lights flashing or its stop arm extended.
Davis also talked to some of the young riders about traffic safety, including informing one inquiring pupil that it is not legal to ride his dirt bike on city streets.
After the pupils were dropped off at school, Scharf kept driving on the city's main drags while Davis turned his focus entirely on enforcement. His primary target was distracted drivers, but he also called out a few other violations, including a driver who ran a red light.
Davis said he was pleased to see fewer drivers using their phones in any capacity than he did during a traffic enforcement campaign this summer. That was before the hands-free law went into effect and they targeted drivers who were illegally texting while driving.
Davis said it's much easier to enforce the new law, which prohibits drivers from holding a phone or any other electronic device for any reason.
Davis said he and other officers recognize using the phone while driving can be a tough habit to break and that's why they have been using discretion in sometimes giving out warnings instead of citations. The goal is ultimately to increase compliance with the new law, which went into effect Aug. 1.
The officer said he was happy to observe multiple drivers legally using their phone by placing it in a holder mounted on their vehicle's dash.
Drivers who were given a ticket for violating the hands-free law will be paying $135 in fines and court fees, or $360 if it was a second violation.
