MANKATO — The fatal shooting of a mentally ill young man on the Minnesota River last spring has been deemed justified.
An investigation and review by Le Sueur County Attorney Brent Christian determined the officers who shot at Austin Dean Heights on April 18 used legal deadly force.
The decision was announced Friday.
“While the death of Austin Dean Heights was tragic, law enforcement acted in a reasonable manner to protect themselves and the public from death or great bodily harm,” Christian said.
Heights, 24, of Mankato, fled on a raft down the river after bringing a rifle into a gas station on Highway 169 in Mankato and stealing merchandise, according to court documents.
Heights ignored orders to come ashore and fired multiple times at law enforcement officers and a Department of Natural Resources officer.
Four officers returned fire: Lt. Jeremy Brennan and deputy James Othoudt, both with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Paul Biederman with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office; and officer Chris Hendrickson with the North Mankato Police Department.
Heights was fatally struck after he had floated into Le Sueur County and was getting off onto the shore with two guns near residences, Mason's announcement states.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting.
A family member told investigators Heights had schizophrenia and she suspected he had stopped taking his medication.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason called the shooting necessary.
“Given Heights criminal behavior, failure to respond to commands from law enforcement and the multiple rounds fired upon law enforcement, deadly force was necessary to protect other law enforcement officers and civilians from great bodily harm or death,” he said in a statement.
