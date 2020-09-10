WATERVILLE — Patches of a new invasive plant species found in Upper Sakatah Lake could prompt management efforts this fall.
An angler found Eurasian watermilfoil in mid-August near Sakatah Lake State Park on the lake’s south shore. It’s unclear whether the invasive plant came downstream from Tetonka Lake, which has had Eurasian watermilfoil since 2016, or was brought in by a boat.
Wherever it came from, the goal is to prevent it from spreading starting this fall.
“If we can kill the plant and the root crowns this fall, hopefully we can control what we’re seeing right now,” said Carli Wagner, invasive species specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Eurasian watermilfoil causes problems on lakes because it grows tall up to the surface of the water before spreading out. The result is a canopy blocking out light needed by other plants on the bottom — including the native northern watermilfoil.
The Eurasian variety also causes recreational concerns. Dense strands of it make boating and swimming difficult.
It’s less prevalent in southern Minnesota but also hard to get rid of once it’s there. Management strategies are about limiting its spread.
“We don’t have it in too many of our lakes, so we definitely want to keep it where it’s at,” Wagner said.
The DNR alerted Le Sueur County to the invasive species and has been in contact with local lake associations. Counties or lake associations have to apply to manage aquatic plants before overseeing the management strategy.
The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the management permit and contractor at its Sept. 15 meeting, said Eric Lomen, president of the Waterville Lakes Association. Once approved, the herbicide could be applied this fall he hopes.
“We’ll keep an eye on it, look in the spring again, and if there’s any sign of it, we’ll treat it again,” he said.
The urgency is needed because of the plant’s potential to make boating just about impossible, along with its negative impact on native plants, he said. He recalled when Tetonka had a small amount of Eurasian watermilfoil near a public boat landing, divers went in and pulled it out.
The invasive plant is still on Tetonka, although only in low densities without much need to manage it, Wagner said. Eurasian watermilfoil’s density fluctuates, however, year to year.
Because of the plant’s unpredictability, this fall would likely be just the start of managing it on Upper Sakatah.
“We’re not going to be able to get it out of the lake, but now I’ll be monitoring it yearly to see where the population is at,” Wagner said.
