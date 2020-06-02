MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Library in Mankato has been closed to the public, but the staff has been plenty busy getting books and other materials to people through a no-contact pickup program via mail and online.
But as Gov. Tim Walz continues to allow more to reopen in the state, libraries are thinking about what opening their buildings will look like.
Library Director Kelly McBride told county commissioners Tuesday during their work session that a library is a "different animal."
She said that while retail stores and restaurants are beginning to reopen, the library serves a variety of functions for different people that makes it more complicated when considering opening the doors.
Some people simply want to come in and pick up a book or video and leave. Others like to spend a lot of time perusing books or other materials. Homeless people spend time inside the library to get a reprieve from the weather. Families come in with their kids or kids come in on their own — kids who may not adhere to social distancing policies.
McBride said some libraries around the state have had "soft openings," but at least one had to close again because staff had been exposed to someone who had COVID-19.
"It makes me nervous," she said of the potential health threat to her staff once people start coming inside.
Commissioner Colleen Landkamer suggested the library should have a "slow opening" to see what works and what precautions will work best. She said having a lot of kids come into the library would be a particular challenge.
McBride said some libraries that have begun opening require appointments and are limiting the number of people allowed in the library.
While the building has been closed, much of the staff continues to work inside.
"Our building is closed but we're not really closed right now. We're busy," McBride said.
She said they have had brisk business in their books-by-mail program and their no-contact book pickup service.
McBride and the commissioners also discussed whether the library should expand the hours it feeds its Wi-Fi internet out to the parking lot of the library where the public can access it if they don't have internet at home.
McBride said many people park near the library to use the Wi-Fi and more are walking into the lot to use it now that the weather is warm.
They now have the Wi-Fi on from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but McBride and commissioners said it should probably be on 24/7 for people to access whenever it works best for them.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said he wasn't sure if the limited hours were due to some security issue the county's IT department might have but said he'd check with them. Commissioners said Meyer should also check with Mankato police to make sure they don't have any concerns with people possibly congregating in the library parking lot using its Wi-Fi late at night.
The consensus was to expand the hours the Wi-Fi is available unless there were security concerns.
