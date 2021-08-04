MANKATO — As the new school year approaches, the time is now to get more eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19, said Minnesota Deputy Education Commissioner Stephanie Burrage.
School start dates are about five weeks away. Students in the 12-17 age range are eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine but need three weeks to receive both doses followed by more time to develop maximum immunity.
Given the increasingly tight window, education and health officials are stressing urgency this month to boost vaccination rates among young Minnesotans.
“We want to make sure our students are able to get back to school and have some sense of normalcy again,” Burrage said Wednesday. “We have got to do all we can to make sure our youngest Minnesotans are safe.”
The state has a “Vax to School” campaign aimed at parents of eligible but unvaccinated students this month. People between 12-15 years old have the lowest vaccination rates among all eligible age groups in Minnesota.
Blue Earth County has about 41% of residents between 12-15 vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to 43% of residents between 12-15 statewide.
The rates are slightly higher among residents between 16-17. About 49% of the age group has at least one vaccine dose in Blue Earth County.
Just as they did last school year, Burrage said school districts should have plans in place in case COVID-19 cases arise in classrooms.
“That’s what I think will be critical,” she said. “It’s the plans districts will have in place to be able to adjust accordingly.”
Unlike last school year, each district is determining whether to require masks in school. The state education and health departments are recommending them, as are districts in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca and New Ulm. None of the four area districts plans to require masks, however, as they're leaving it up to students and parents.
Earlier Wednesday, two Mayo Clinic doctors used a media briefing to highlight vaccines and masks as the keys to safety in schools amid rising COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and across the country. Vaccines should be “No. 1 on everyone’s back-to-school checklist this year,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester.
Wearing a mask also provides a layer of protection against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, she said.
“Getting vaccinated in combination with continuing to wear a mask in public, whether you’re vaccinated or not, these are really the two most effective things that you can do to reduce the chances someone in your family gets infected with the delta variant,” she said.
As for parents still waiting for more information before getting their child vaccinated, the director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group said COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are the most studied and scrutinized we’ve ever had. And the rigorous process shows them all to be safe.
“In the face of a raging pandemic with a highly transmissible variant, to say we’re going to hold off to see about safety is to model really poor decision making in my mind,” said Dr. Gregory Poland.
The effectiveness of masking, meanwhile, was further backed up recently by Mayo Clinic research released in late July. Citing the study, Poland said “a proper mask worn properly,” is effective when combined with social distancing and vaccinations.
Neck gaiters, masks worn under the nose or masks with gaps won’t really cut it. He recommended surgical masks, KN95 masks and certain fitted cloth masks with layers among the more effective options.
Apart from studies, one of the best examples of how masking and distancing help is how few influenza cases the U.S. had during the last flu season, Poland said. The same strategies used to limit COVID-19’s spread worked wonders for influenza, a less contagious virus.
“That is due to masking and distancing,” Poland said. “We’ve seen counties adjoining one another where there were mask mandates and no mask mandates with very different levels of COVID infection.”
Similar contrasts could happen in schools, he added.
“Schools that do use masks, we’re going to see low rates,” he said. “Schools that don’t use masks, we’re going to see higher rates.”
