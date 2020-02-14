page kashkari

Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari say the state constitution needs to be amended to get rid of educational disparities.

 Elizabeth Shockman, Minnesota Public Radio News

MANKATO — Two state officials are holding a meeting Wednesday in Mankato about their proposal for a constitutional amendment involving education.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page want to change the state Constitution's education clause. Currently it requires a “uniform system of public schools.” They want the Constitution to require a “quality public education.” They say the change is aimed at closing the state's achievement gap.

Kashari and Page will provide an overview of their proposal and take questions from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Mankato City Council Chambers, Mankato Place Mall, 10 Civic Center Plaza.

To register go to https://frbminneapolis.cvent.com/EducatingAllChildrenMankato.

