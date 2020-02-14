MANKATO — Two state officials are holding a meeting Wednesday in Mankato about their proposal for a constitutional amendment involving education.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page want to change the state Constitution's education clause. Currently it requires a “uniform system of public schools.” They want the Constitution to require a “quality public education.” They say the change is aimed at closing the state's achievement gap.
Kashari and Page will provide an overview of their proposal and take questions from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Mankato City Council Chambers, Mankato Place Mall, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
To register go to https://frbminneapolis.cvent.com/EducatingAllChildrenMankato.
