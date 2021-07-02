MANKATO — It’ll be a return to normalcy this Fourth of July weekend after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, and fireworks and local celebrations are back on.
Officials are urging caution over the holiday though as the region remains in a drought, and temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s over the next few days.
The area is still dry, with the southern region of Blue Earth County in a severe drought despite the recent rain, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“All of Minnesota is abnormally dry or in a stage of drought. With trees, grasses and shrubs dried out, it’s easy for a spark to quickly become a wildfire,” said Casey McCoy, fire prevention supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources.
He urged people to not include fireworks in their holiday celebrations this weekend. Numerous cities and counties in the U.S. West banned fireworks this year because of extreme drought conditions.
Fireworks are integral to the July 4th holiday — firework sale booths have popped up in recent weeks outside local grocery stores to help people stock up on supplies — but they cause thousands of fires nationwide each year. Officials urge that if people are using fireworks this weekend, they use them away from trees and structures to prevent house and wildfires.
Jason Forshee, Waseca fire chief, said fireworks should be lit on pavement, such as roads and driveways, especially since the top of grass is dry from the prolonged heat earlier this summer.
Fireworks should also have time to cool before being disposed of. The Waseca fire department has had to respond to a few fires in the past few years caused by fireworks igniting garbage cans.
Fireworks should be left out to cool for at least an hour and be doused in water. Officials recommend a water source be kept close by when fireworks are set off in case of sparks or small fires.
The region will be hot and dry over the holiday, with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s. Forshee also encourages people to hydrate and find ways to stay cool while celebrating.
“We want people to have fun, but be safe doing it,” Forshee said. “The goal is for nobody to get hurt this weekend.
