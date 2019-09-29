Alma Erkel is tired of replacing her precious plants this year.

The 86-year-old North Mankato woman is something of a gardening fiend. As she puts it, if she had $10 for lunch, she’d rather buy new flowers than a new meal.

But more than 40 of her hostas have been destroyed during the past few months. Planned tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers and other vegetables disappeared. And Erkel replaced three potted plants near her front door before she surrendered to the force menacing her property: a herd of deer.

“This is the worst it’s ever been,” Erkel said.

She is among several homeowners in lower and upper North Mankato who say they’re spending way too much this year trying to discourage deer or replace what the deer have eaten. And they’d like the city to do something about it.

A handful of residents have asked the city of North Mankato to host a deer hunt, similar to Mankato’s annual deer-culling operation, since 2016. Tom Hagen, a prominent city critic and former mayoral candidate, has urged the city to act on the deer he says is destroying vegetation near his property.

Under state law, the Department of Natural Resources works with cities or local governments to host special hunts and curb the area’s deer population. The DNR acts in an advisory role. It is the cities that decide whether to put on a hunt.

Thus far, North Mankato officials say there have been too few deer complaints to warrant spending the money to organize a deer hunt, which state wildlife experts say is the main method to reduce an urban deer population. The city has publicized methods to discourage deer, and the North Mankato City Council passed an ordinance against feeding deer in 2017.

“There hasn’t been a huge public outcry,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said. “This has not risen to the level of the city’s interest at this time.”

City Administrator John Harrenstein said parks employees hadn’t seen enough evidence deer were doing outsized damage. And he said existing practices appear to be working to deter deer in the area.

“Annually discussing the issue is only adding fuel to a nonexistent fire,” Harrenstein said. “This has garnered far more attention than it really warrants.”

The council last took up the deer issue in early 2018, when members voted to monitor the deer population rather than order staff to explore a deer hunt. At the time, Hagen had urged the city to request a deer count from the DNR after he found about a dozen deer on his property near Spring Lake Park in the winter of 2017-2018.

But he and only one other person, Phil Henry, had urged the city to act until this year.

At home

The deer appear to live in the ravine west of Spring Lake Park, between Lake Street in lower North Mankato and Mary Lane and Sherwood Drive in upper North Mankato. To hear Hagen tell it, the deer already have stripped a good portion of the ravine of its natural vegetation.

“It’s just been demolished,” he said.

Hagen invited the local DNR area wildlife supervisor, Stein Innvaer, to his property this spring. The two walked part of the wooded area close to Hagen’s land, where Innvaer saw the unmistakable signs of “heavy deer activity.”

“There’s no doubt that he’s seeing the effects of a number of deer in his yard,” Innvaer said.

Among the tell-tale evidence was a significant lack of ground vegetation. The ravine in question is thickly wooded, but there should have been some shade-loving plants in the area. Shrubs also appeared to have disappeared, and many trees were stripped of leaves up to about as high as a deer can reach.

“There was definitely a lack of a ground layer and a shrub layer in that forest,” Innvaer said. “Whether that’s good or bad, it depends on your interpretation I guess. As far as being an indication of heavy deer activity, there’s no doubt about that.”

The DNR have offered to work with North Mankato to curb the deer problem. While city staff met with Innvaer earlier this year, North Mankato declined to pursue a hunt.

Statewide effects

Innvaer said the deer signs he saw aren’t uncommon in Minnesota. The state oversees 72 specialized deer hunts each year in more than 30 communities, and almost as many state parks and reserves.

That includes the city of Mankato, which has hosted an archery deer hunt since 2004. Mankato city officials say they had heard enough complaints to look into curbing the area’s deer population, which prompted them to start the hunt.

“There was concerns about damage to yards and gardens and things like that, but also a fear of deer collisions,” said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms.

She said Mankato officials have been happy with how effective the deer harvest has been each year, though she noted the city had to make some minor changes last year after an injured deer wandered into a neighborhood.

Mankato’s deer hunt routinely culls at least 30 deer from the area. Zelms said hunters took 44 deer in 2018 and already killed six deer during this year’s hunt. Yet the city is authorized by the DNR to have about 200 deer killed each year — 40 hunters can get permits for up to five deer apiece.

It’s unclear how the recent hunts have affected the deer population. Zelms said Mankato officials last had the DNR do a deer count of the area five or six years ago. The city has tried to schedule a deer count over the past two years, but other concerns such as increasingly severe weather affecting the state’s wildlife have taken priority. Zelms said the city hopes to get a deer count next year.

There are an estimated 1 million deer in Minnesota, according to the DNR. Deer have exploded in population during the past few decades thanks to ongoing urbanization and land clearing for agriculture. That has eliminated a lot of deer’s natural predators and provided more opportunities for food.

“That all kind of culminates into what can become a pretty big problem,” said Barb Keller, the DNR’s big game program leader. “Deer can also become habituated pretty easy. They can understand they’ve become protected from hunting, and they can also not be as afraid of people.”

An adult doe can get pregnant every winter, according to Keller, and can routinely give birth to two fawns. That means deer can quickly get out of hand if left alone or can be difficult to completely root out of a place they call home.

“It’s a management of a population that’s always going to be in the area, but the question is what’s a reasonable number of deer?” Zelms said.

A North Mankato issue

Several residents say the deer have grown more bold in recent years.

Sandy Peterson, who lives near Erkel in upper North Mankato, said she’s spent thousands of dollars replacing arborvitae along her property over the past few years because of the deer. She and her husband now fence off their plants in the winter and have tried to discourage deer through sprays and unappealing vegetation, but Peterson said the problem only grows in the summer.

“Usually we see the deer almost daily,” she said. “Last week I was coming home one day and there were two fawns out in the street. It’s a common occurrence.”

Peterson and Erkel’s neighbors recently organized an effort to report their concerns to the city. But Dehen said only eight complaints came in, including one from Hagen and one from another person who has complained about the deer in recent years.

City officials suspect the deer moved to higher ground this year in response to significant spring flooding and high water in the Minnesota River this summer. North Mankato had about six deer-related car accidents reported thus far in 2019, mostly along Judson Bottom Road and Lookout Drive. That’s up from accidents recorded in previous years but still well within what cities normally deal with, he said.

The North Mankato mayor and other council members have pointed out many people could be against a deer hunt. When Erkel, Hagen and one other person brought their concerns to the council during a public meeting earlier this month, Council member Jim Whitlock read comments from one resident who wrote seeing the area deer helps him deal with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I have probably heard equally as many of those comments as those who don’t like (the deer),” Dehen said.

Harrenstein also pointed out it would be difficult to host an archery hunt in the ravine where a majority of the complaints have come from, just west of Spring Lake Park. That land is surrounded by homes on all sides.

“People should take actions, if they do not want deer in their yard, to deter them,” Harrenstein said.

Council members Sandra Oachs and Billy Steiner have called for the council to review the deer issue in a future work session. Dehen said it will be up to council members to determine whether to organize a deer hunt, though he’s concerned it could be costly. While getting equipment for a deer hunt can cost a few hundred dollars, a deer hunt would spur extra labor costs for city staff to put together a hunt, as well as a proficiency exam.

Dehen and Harrenstein said residents should report any concerns about the deer either to city staff or by calling council members.

Still, residents hope the city can do something. Hagen said he’s concerned the ongoing deer issue will lead to a lack of vegetative ground cover in the city’s ravines, which could intensify erosion issues near his land.

Innvaer wrote to Hagen after their spring visit there could be issues with the lack of plants in the area. “With fewer plants present to hold soil in place against erosion, it would only take a few heavy storms to start the process of cutting and expanding ravines through your property,” Innvaer wrote.

Hagen could put in more plants, but “with the persistent and extensive deer browsing these plants will probably not become established.”

Dehen and other city officials point out the increasing rainfall is the main culprit behind erosion issues in the city’s ravines. The city conducted a ravine study earlier this year and plans to tackle more ravine maintenance over the next few years to address ongoing erosion issues.

Other residents are simply concerned for their property or for neighbors who could hit the deer.

Erkel said she’s usually fine with deer coming on her land. She likes the deer just as much as anyone, but this year has simply been too much trouble.

“I don’t want to complain to the city just to complain,” she said. “But this is a serious issue. And something needs to be done.”