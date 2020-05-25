MANKATO — The explosive growth of the Mankato area is not just bringing more development but also is bringing more diverse architectural influences.
Longtime Mankato architect Bryan Paulsen has influenced countless designs and witnessed the ongoing evolution of architecture locally.
He said more firms from around or out of the state have done work in the area, adding varied influences on design.
“The community is continuing to progress and evolve as a regional center and there are more architectural influences coming into the community. We’re starting to see more creative use of building materials. It’s a result of technology and the manufacturing process as there are more sustainable materials entering the built environment.”
Paulsen said one example is window glazing that comes in a variety of coatings and patterns. “Things like bird glaze that has a fritted glazing pattern so birds can see the glass don’t fly into it. And you’re also seeing a certain fritting patterns used for shading.”
Paulsen believes the addition of more glass office buildings in recent years blends with past designs.
“I think it’s very compatible with existing architecture,” he said, adding that he knows some of the public may disagree.
More glass, he said, is good for employees and the environment.
“The daylight keeps you healthier and it also retains employees (for businesses) who want to come to work everyday in an lightfilled environment. And there’s a sustainability aspect, too. There are certain facades of buildings that allow you to do more glazing so you don’t have the heat gain or loss as with other facades and a reduction of artificial lighting.
“A lot of LEED projects we’ve done, there’s a certain percent of credits you get for daylight,” Paulsen said.
Stone elements
Architect Mark Cipos, who most recently worked on the design for the new Bridge Plaza building, said new materials have an impact but said architects also work to honor existing designs.
“There’s been a lot of change in the last 15 years or so in Mankato. Architecturally you’ve seen a stylistic change to glass curtain walls, steel, aluminum, a lot of glass.
“But what’s nice is a lot of buildings that have gone up pay respect to the architectural history of using native limestone. The new Eide Bailly building has Kasota stone woven in,” Cipos said.
He practiced in different areas of the country, from the East Coast to Montana until joining ISG in Mankato in 2003. He worked there 10 years and then worked for Vetter Stone for four years as an architectural rep out East.
He joined the Widseth firm in 2017. Widseth has nine locations in Minnesota and recently opened in Mankato.
Cipos said their design for the Bridge Plaza building, going up next to the Veterans Memorial Bridge, is incorporating local Kasota stone into vertical portions of the building, including stair and elevator towers.
But they’re also bringing in another type of limestone. “It comes from Vetter but from their Alabama quarries. You’ll see a little different coloring. It’s a decidedly cooler color than local limestone, very modern looking. It has silver veining referred to as ‘lightning strikes.’”
Cipos said his firm has been discussing how the pandemic will affect companies’ views on office space and design.
“Working from home may not be the most efficient but it works, and I think you may see more consideration of that. One of the things working from home does not promote is the social aspect, being around people, building culture,” he said.
“The importance of faces-to-face relationships, particularly with younger staff, is being able to sit down with them and work something out,” Cipos said.
Evolving standards
Paulsen, of ISG, said the dramatic change in available building products has cities and architects scrambling to ensure the design standards cities have written into local ordinances keeps pace.
“Cities are looking at rewriting their design standards to make them a little more progressive as far as materials and colors. Some cities have been slower to do it but Mankato and North Mankato have been good about responding,” Paulsen said.
He said what may seem like straight forward language regulating designs often needs to be revisited. An example is “What’s considered ‘architectural metal panels’ and what’s considered ‘corrugated metal panels?’ “
Paulsen said building projects for private sector clients often allow architects more freedom in creative designs.
“Private jobs projects let you get out of the box a little more where public. Public buildings, depending what type kind it is, they have a lot of public scrutiny and constituents looking over their shoulders as to how their tax dollars are being spent. We need to strike the balance of great thoughtful design with aesthetics.
Paulsen said the cornonavirus may delay some projects in the near term but said it will also affect design into the future.
“If you look back in history, disruptive events always drive innovation. I do think that this will increase the adoption of certain technologies, whether that’s the ability to work remotely or the ability to be mobile ourselves. At ISG we were already on the front end of the curve here. Our entire workspace is mobile, all of our people were mobile.”
Paulsen said they and clients have for some time been approaching office space differently. “There’s more transient work space. Office spaces aren’t as large as they once were and you have more flexibility with drop-in work centers and general collaboration space used by a new generation of employees. I think technology is going to change how we work. With everyone working from home (during the pandemic), that will may affect how we work thing more into the future.”
He said that after coming out the other end of the current crisis, changes to how people work will affect designs even more.
“I do think it probably is hastening, or is at least requiring the adoption of some technology that didn’t exist, or that existed but maybe we hadn’t all embraced as heavily before. So the video conferencing, the network and cloud and computing power to do the kind of things we do remotely is being forced upon us now,” he said.
“At the same time, it’s illustrating for us all the value of when we can be face to face and in a room together. I think this will highlight two things. One, let’s work remotely when we need to such as this time and when it makes sense. And let’s be together and celebrate that and work hard together when we need to be together.”
Paulsen said he doesn’t envision the office building to go away. “I think in fact, it is in some ways even more important because you don’t actually have to be there anymore, but so then the reason to be there is going to be because you want to be there, you want and cherish and the camaraderie of your workmates.”
Paulsen started with the Kagermeier architecture firm in Mankato in 1982 and in 1995 started Paulsen Architects. His firm was then rolled into ISG in 2013.
He said opening your own firm today would be tough. “Clients want to simplify the delivery of services and have a one-stop shop rather than going to multiple firms and consultants for services.”
