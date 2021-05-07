MANKATO — Old Crow Medicine Show is coming back to Mankato this summer.
The Nashville folk band will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on July 29.
The band has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Their single “Wagon Wheel” received the RIAA’s DoublePlatinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2 million copies while the band’s debut album O.C.M.S. has been certified Gold.
The band’s latest release is Live At The Ryman (2019).
Concert tickets prices start at $30 plus fees and go on sale May 14 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Mayo Clinic Health System Box Office.
