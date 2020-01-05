MANKATO — A proposed street-construction assessment levied by the city of Mankato has been cut by more than $110,000 after the owners of Old Main Village challenged the amount in court.
The 92% reduction in the $121,000 special assessment for the Cherry Street reconstruction project was agreed to in a settlement approved last month.
Assessments are applied largely based on a per-foot charge against properties — $110 per foot for homes and $165 per foot for other types of property.
With more than 700 feet of property along Cherry Street, Old Main Village faced the second largest assessment for the $4.3 million project completed last summer, trailing only Cherry Ridge Apartments, which faced a preliminary assessment of $187,000.
Spring Park Center Limited Partnership, the Chaska company that owns Old Main Village, objected and filed a challenge in Blue Earth County District Court in March.
Documents submitted to the council provide little detail about the negotiations between the city and Minneapolis attorney Bradley Gunn, who handled the case for Spring Park Center. Gunn did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the company’s objection and the settlement agreement reflect both the Cherry Street assessment and a previous special assessment the company had to pay starting in 2019 for the reconstruction of Fifth Street.
Old Main Village faces Fifth Street, but the property includes a large grassy lot that extends to Cherry Street. For the Fifth Street project, Spring Park Center was hit with an $82,000 special assessment. The original assessment for the Cherry Street project would have pushed the combined charges above $200,000 on a property with an assessed market value of $3.1 million.
“It wasn’t saying, ‘We shouldn’t have to pay anything,’ it’s ‘how much,’” Hentges said of the dispute.
Ultimately, the city agreed to assess only for the commercial lighting installed along the Old Main Village parcel during the Cherry Street project — $10,230.
The settlement won’t shift costs to other properties along the street when the final assessments are adopted in November. Instead, more funds will be drawn from Mankato’s Municipal State Aid fund — the repository of the city’s share of state gas tax revenue allocated for local street projects.
“It just means state aid is paying more and assessments less,” Hentges said.
