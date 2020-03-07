MANKATO — Old National Bank in downtown Mankato has moved across the street to the new Eide Bailly Center at 111 South Second St.
The new facility features an energy-efficient building, drive-thru, interactive ATM and self-serve safe deposit boxes.
Old National Bank will host a grand opening week for the community March 16-20. The public is welcome to stop by and see the new banking center, enjoy treats and register to win a prize.
