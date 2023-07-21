NORTH MANKATO — It all started with an old photograph.
Jane Savage Horton, of St. Peter, was shopping in Stillwater when, in an antique store, she came across a photograph of a young woman. Over coffee, Horton shared her news with friend Sue Olson, who promised to find out more about the haunting young woman in the picture.
Find out Olson did, and now the young woman, named Cecile, is the subject of Horton’s traveling art exhibit that is on display through Aug. 15 at the North Mankato Taylor Library.
“Once I knew more about this young lady who died at the age of 14, I had to honor Sue’s work and Cecile,” Horton said. “I had no idea it would become a COVID years project!
“Her life was so brief, and I was able to indulge in hours of re-creating her likeness from the tiny picture on a folder,” she went on. “I feel the photo was taken in the months just prior to her death as she appears to be about 14. I was encouraged and found peace when I visited her gravesite.”
Cecile was born on Oct. 18, 1895, in Chatfield and died Aug. 28, 1910, in Sandstone.
Horton developed as many as 20 pieces of art featuring Cecile for her traveling exhibit, which was previously on display last fall at the Fillmore County Historical Society and, more recently, at the Paradise in Faribault during May and June. Horton used a variety of mediums for her art pieces, including oils, acrylic, single-thread embroidery floss, collage and charcoal.
The exhibit is not about her techniques or artistry, Horton said, but rather “opens up possibilities for anyone wanting to interpret an item, a person, an event, etc.”
Olson looks back on the day Horton shared with her the picture of Cecile as kismet. Horton told her that she was drawn to the image of Cecile, but knew nothing more than her unique name.
“She had no idea who this beautiful young woman was or what her story could have been,” Olson said. “I jumped right on it and said, ‘Let me see if I can dig up anything on her.’ I wanted to know her story as well. I figured it could be a long shot, but we knew where the photography studio was and we had a quasi-unusual first name. Nothing more.”
In doing her digging, Olson unearthed the story of Cecile Aminta Battey, a young lady who died of typhoid pneumonia in 1910. She was one of 13 siblings.
Interpreting her portrait in a variety of mediums became Horton’s COVID-time art project. She notes she toiled on her Cecile exhibit during a pandemic, which was a difficult time for everyone and reminiscent of years past when human suffering was common as was Cecile’s experience.
Olson said the more she discovered about Cecile, the more she wanted to know. Everything she gathered was routed to Horton for inclusion in her artistic endeavors.
“Long story short, Jane took it a step further and eventually was able to reunite her essence with some of Cecile’s living great nieces who came from all over the country to see the exhibit when it was on display in Fillmore County,” recounts Olson.
“Sue Olson’s encouragement prompted me to interpret Cecile,” Horton said. “When she was at our home, she took the folder with Cecile’s tiny photograph that had her first and last names, dates of birth and death written in faint script. She promised from that scant information she would find out about Cecile. And she did!”
Olson said she enjoyed having some great conversations about the haunting nature of Cecile’s portrait and wondered why Horton was led to find it in Stillwater, and how it ended up there.
The challenge, Olson said, was for Horton to find the spirit of what Cecile was calling out to her and share it with the world. “Isn’t that what art is all about?” asks Olson. “Cecile, in her sweet innocence, made a mark on the world that she could have never dreamed.”
