For Autumn Acres Farm owners Cheryl and Chad Bleess, a new historic addition to their farm is a dream come true.
Early Thursday morning, the Bleess family welcomed crews moving an old 1800s-era Janesville schoolhouse to its new home on the pumpkin patch.
“When I saw it coming down the road today, I teared up,” Cheryl Bleess said.
As the truck carrying the house came to a stop, she recalled how the idea to bring a schoolhouse to the farm has been a goal of hers for a few years.
“The first idea came a couple years ago and it just was one of those odd things where I was like, ‘Honey, it’d be really cool if someday we could move an old church or a schoolhouse to the farm. It’d be a great thing to add,’” Bleess said.
That dream became a reality when Chad forwarded her a Craigslist listing of the schoolhouse earlier this year.
“He said, ‘I know this is not good timing. We have so many plans this year, but you said you wanted a schoolhouse,’” she said, adding that once she realized it was from Janesville, the question became a matter of how and not if.
“The fact that this came from our local community, I didn’t have to go somewhere else to get it, it’s part of our community. Our community has been the biggest supporters of us from the very start.”
But while kids might have once learned history there, the building has a unique one of its own.
The schoolhouse was on the original Janesville village location, before residents at that time moved the city about half a mile away.
“We know that it dates between 1850 and 1870 because the original village started in the 1850s, and in the year 1870 the village actually moved to Janesville’s current location,” she said.
When they moved, they left the old schoolhouse behind.
The Bleesses bought the schoolhouse from Daniel Christian, who has only had the schoolhouse for about two years.
Christian said he was originally going to move the schoolhouse to his farm for educational purposes. While it didn’t work out, he said he’s glad the schoolhouse is in good hands and described finding new owners with similar goals to preserve it as divine intervention.
“What they’re going to do with it is a good use of the building,” he said. “To be able to keep that school that close to where it was originally built 150 something years ago is just wonderful.”
Now that it’s on the farm, Bleess said they plan to use it for a retail store and sell items such as apparel.
But the Bleesses also will honor the schoolhouse’s history. While the structure will get a good cleaning and new windows, it will otherwise be left as is. Additionally, original schoolhouse items such as chalkboards and cabinets are to be preserved.
Bleess said they plan to use the bricks from the chimney — which was taken down during the move — as a fundraiser. The bricks, which will be placed on the back wall where the chimney was, will display the names of those who donate.
She said it’s been great to watch their dreams come to life.
“Those pipedreams you don’t think are ever really going to happen, when it all comes together, that’s what you live for. It’s those moments,” she said.
“To be able to take a piece of that local history that I know means something to a lot of (the community), to be able to save it, and not just save it but I’ll be able to share it with them, it’s the most awesome thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.