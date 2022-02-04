MANKATO — Cold weather is good for keeping a packed block of snow together for carving, but Friday's temperatures of just above zero created a challenge for the three-woman team creating a sculpture in Old Town Mankato.
"The cold is good and bad," said Juiliana Welter, who along with her sister Heather Friedli and friend Kelly Thune were working on the sculpture in the The Hub food truck lot.
The sculpture, of an Indigenous fancy shawl dancer and a bison, will be completed sometime Saturday afternoon. It's part of the Old Town Indigenous Art Festival which continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Across the street, in the upper floor of the Wooden Spoon, about a dozen vendors and groups are featuring Indigenous products and services.
Justin Ek, of Bellissimo Paint & Coatings, came up with the festival as a way to draw people to Old Town in winter and to focus on Indigenous cultures.
"We always wanted to turn winter into something people could come down and enjoy and visit the stores here."
He talked to a friend who knew Friedli and contacted her about creating a snow sculpture for the Old Town event.
"She was all for it. They're all Indigenous women. They're brave, tough women," Ek said as the women worked on the sculpture in the windy, frigid conditions.
Ek said he hopes the first-time festival might be expanded into an annual event with multiple snow sculpture competitors.
Ek recruited his employees from Bellissimo to build the 10-foot-tall snow block for the women to carve.
"They used plywood panels to build a square and put in clean snow and packed it down."
Vendors and groups have come from Washington state, Nebraska, the Dakotas and the Twin Cities for the event.
The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council gave financial help to organize the festival.
Friedli got started in snow sculpting during an Ely festival and recruited her sister to join in. They compete in events each winter.
Thune teamed up with the two for the Mankato sculpture.
"Traditionally, I've been a competitor of Heather, but we've come together for this," Thune said.
Thune majored in sculpting and has been doing snow sculptures since the early 2000s.
Inside the Wooden Spoon, the Upstream Singers drum and signing group was performing Friday afternoon, with two fancy shawl dancers circling them.
The two girls, Mazzy and Aven Schnitker, are from Mankato and have been dancing at powwows for years, including the Mankato powwow. Their relatives are from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota.
Israel Tamayo, the lead singer of the Upstream Singers, said his ancestors created songs to recount things that happened in their daily lives. The other members of the group are Marcus Looney and George Clements. They all live in Omaha and perform at powwows and other events around the country.
More information on the event is on Facebook: Old Town Indigenous Art Festival.
