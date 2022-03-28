MANKATO — The number of through-lanes on Riverfront Drive in Old Town will be cut in half starting in early June under a demonstration project approved by the Mankato City Council.
The test project is planned to continue into the winter to determine whether the changes should be made permanent when Riverfront Drive is reconstructed in 2024. The reduction in through-lanes from four to two will also include the addition of a center lane for drivers making left turns.
The decrease in lanes was contemplated in 2016’s Old Town Master Plan, which aimed to improve the historic business district in a variety of ways, and in 2017’s Riverfront Drive Corridor Study. The net reduction of one lane between Plum and Rock streets aims to slow traffic, shorten crosswalk distances and create more space for wider sidewalks, greenery, public art and other amenities to make the area more attractive to patrons of shops, bars and restaurants.
But Riverfront Drive, which carries 18,000 daily vehicles, is also a major connection to and through Mankato’s city center, and drivers looking to avoid delays while traveling through Old Town have been skeptical of the lane reduction.
The demonstration project — relying on restriping of lines and placement of movable landscaping materials — will allow the concept to be studied and its impacts measured before the $5.1 million reconstruction in 2024 could more permanently change the nature of the roadway. On the north side of Spring Street, a temporary crossing enhancement will be included in the demonstration with a temporary median halfway across and an enhanced pedestrian-activated flashing beacon.
The test was originally to start in early April and last 10 months. The new timetable contemplates a June 3 start. Although a specific end date isn’t indicated in documents provided to the City Council, the demonstration is expected to continue into the winter to allow the lane-reduction, bumpouts at intersections and other changes to be reviewed during cold-weather conditions.
Bolton & Menk, an engineering firm hired by the city to design and oversee the demonstration project, will be making before-and-after comparisons of vehicle speeds, the percentage of drivers yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks, travel time through the project area and crash rates.
The study will also gauge whether the changes to Riverfront are pushing a substantial number of vehicles onto Second Street, which runs parallel to Riverfront and has numerous homes, a church and a school.
“The goal of the project is to actually measure the impact of the change,” assistant city engineer Michael McCarty told the council.
Even before the project starts, a feasibility report adopted by the council Monday night sets the standards for a passing grade for the demonstration project. On speed, the project will be deemed effective if vehicles are driving 3 mph slower through Old Town but are still mostly traveling at 30 mph. Other signs of an effective project include an increase in the percentage of drivers yielding to pedestrians, no more than a 30-second rise in average travel times for drivers and a jump in rush-hour traffic on Second Street of less than 30%.
In measuring crashes, the consultants will be looking closely for a reduction in rear-end and left-turn collisions and a decline in right-angle crashes. Those sorts of accidents are expected to decrease because of the new dedicated center turn lane and because vehicles crossing Riverfront from side streets will need to cross one fewer lane.
Bolton & Menk will be seeking public opinion during the project as well, setting a goal of more than 1,800 responses from people who drive, walk or otherwise use the corridor.
Not counting the $73,000 consulting contract, the demonstration project is expected to cost $88,000.
