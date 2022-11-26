MANKATO — Dozens of shoppers made their way to Old Town Mankato and other local businesses Saturday as part of Small Business Saturday, an initiative that encourages customers to buy from shops in their local area.
Newer shops on Old Town, such as Hazelkin & Co, a boutique that opened a little over a year ago, are participating in some of their first Small Business Saturdays.
Retail associate Annabella Simonson said the initiative helps bring in more customers.
“It’s fun. It gets really busy. Normally our store isn’t quite as busy, but it’s fun,” she said. “It’s fun to help people out, and it’s fun to have people find what they’re looking for.”
Simonson added that it’s important to keep dollars here in the community.
“A lot of the money when you spend local goes back into the towns, so it’s really important to keep that money local,” she said.
Other store owners, such as Jenna Odegard of Bumbelou, a baby and children’s store that opened in the fall of 2018, added that it’s important to support small businesses not only on Small Business Saturday but year-round.
“We are the backbone of the community. We are often involved in charities and events. We’re the little sprinkles on top of the cupcake that make towns interesting and unique,” Odegard said.
She added that it’s important to consciously think about how you can support local shops when buying gifts or making other purchases.
“Anytime you have a gift or you’re needing to make a purchase, just think, can I find this local first and check with your local stores big and small. There’s a lot of locally owned stores in this town.”
Shoppers Nancy Goettl and her daughter, Nancy Jo Aldrich were out shopping for family members Saturday afternoon.
Goettl said shopping small gives you the chance to find gifts you wouldn’t find anywhere else.
“I always find unique, special gifts. It’s not just, everyone in the world’s going to get them. It’s just very unique shops, and I know our entrepreneurial spirit takes time to invest in and then display. It’s supporting the community,” she said.
Aldrich added that shopping small helps support minority-owned businesses.
“I also really appreciate, too, that they can purchase or sell things from minority groups,” she said. “I think it’s really important for a community to see the different kinds of stores that we have and the different kinds of businesses that are able to flourish if people are shopping small.”
