MANKATO — A common anguish brought artist Kelly Murphy and Wooden Spoon owner Natasha Frost together.
Now they are partnering on a mural they hope brings strength to others who are going through a hardship.
The “Rise Into Yourself” mural started taking form Thursday on a side of the Frost Plaza building in Old Town Mankato.
Community members are invited to come watch as Murphy works on her creation over the weekend. She hopes to finish on Sunday or Monday.
Murphy and Frost have known each other since they were students at West High School; Murphy graduated in 1991 and Frost two years later. Murphy moved to Texas, but they reconnected on social media over a trauma they both experienced.
They didn't wish to disclose the nature of their ordeal, but said talking about it with each other has helped them move on.
They decided to celebrate and give back by combining their “privileges.” Frost said she is privileged with owning a building and Murphy has artistic talent.
“We wanted to create a place where people could see themselves overcoming a traumatic experience,” Frost said.
Murphy said she hopes the mural will serve as a “beacon of hope for those who think they are alone.”
The Texas artist, who is donating her time, said she also hopes her work inspires “people to use their talents for the greater good of the community.”
Murphy is a full-time painter, but this is her first mural. She said her hometown provides the “perfect loving environment” to try a new medium.
The mural is being applied to a portion of the building with aluminum siding — a surface that Murphy said is proving especially challenging.
From giving tips on painting on that unusual surface to helping operate a boom lift, neighboring business owners have been lending a hand.
“This showcases the interconnectivity of our Old Town business community,” Frost said.
When rain and heat forces her to take a break from her mural, visitors are welcomed inside the plaza where Murphy is painting works on canvas that are for sale.
“Rise into Yourself” is the second work of art to appear on the side of an Old Town building this summer.
The owners of Whimsy & Weathered commissioned local muralist Michael Cimino to paint wings on the their building, next door to the Wooden Spoon. The “Wings of Whimsy” are designed for visitors to pose between for photos.
