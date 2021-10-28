MANKATO — A small Dia de los Muertos celebration at a Mankato painting business in 2019 helped put North Riverfront Drive on the radar of Spanish-speaking shoppers.
Other Old Town storeowners took note of the customer traffic generated during the annual observance primarily practiced by families with Mexican heritage.
“It didn't take much for the merchants to see the importance of attracting that demographic for the businesses here,” said Justin Ek of Bellissimo Paint and Coatings.
On Saturday the Old Town Mankato Association will host its inaugural Day of the Dead, the English translation for the observance to remember and honor deceased loved ones. North Riverfront Drive from the 300 to the 600 blocks will be closed to vehicle traffic between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make room for the celebration's free activities.
"Two years ago, our smaller version (of the celebration) was little more than Mexican crafts and face painting, but it's been snowballing," said Jennifer Ek, Justin's mother and Bellissimo co-owner.
Entertainment this year ranges from mariachi band performances and dance demonstrations by Zamora Folklore and Danza Aztlan groups. Other activities include a Makers Market and a Twin Cities Cadillac Club car show. Food trucks will be set up in The Hub Food Park lot.
Spanish and English versions of posters announcing the "all out day Day of the Dead bash" have been distributed throughout the area.
COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Eks from sponsoring a 2020 Dia de los Muertos.
"The first (event) served as springboard; we've had two years of planning for this year's," Jennifer said.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council provided the Old Town Association with funding to establish the new community event.
Justin offered a description for those new to Dia de los Muertos observances: "It's a happy event. A joyous celebration of life. We are celebrating the lives of our deceased loved ones."
He went on to describe the huge creative feast in store for attendees and large sculptures being created to display Saturday. Colorful paper banners chiseled with a variety of patterns — papel picado — will be strung across Riverfront Drive and above the performing musicians and dancers. Several faces in the crowd will be painted to look like skulls decorated with bright flowers and black lineal designs.
"The mini-donut guy is really excited about getting his face painted," Jennifer Ek said.
She said the Dead of the Day has similarities to All Saints Day/All Hallows' Day, a solemn Christian observance that this year falls on Monday.
Saturday's atmosphere should differ from that of Halloween on Sunday but will not replace it. "We do trick-or-treating every year. That will be part of the celebration," Jennifer said.
"There's a place for Halloween; it doesn't have to be one or the other," Justin said.
Day of the Dead will feature more than fun. Attendees may opt to get a shot in the arm at an onsite vaccination clinic that will set up in Old Town. The WellShare Int. bus will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
Vendor booths will include several information booths covering a range of topics.
Lourdes Menjivar, regional director of COPAL, will have staff on hand from the nonprofit's new Mankato office, which assists the local Latino population. They also will be available to discuss the Dia de los Muertos traditions.
Families preparing to attend Saturday's event could view movies inspired by the Mexican holiday, including "Coco," a 2017 animated film, Menjivar said.
In preparation for the observance, COPAL outreach worker Josefina Flandes set up an ofrenda in the hallway corner near her office in Shared Spaces on Second Street. She decorated a table with colorfully decorated objects, candies, bread and a tiny bottle.
"Tequila for my father," Flandes said.
Beverages and tokens of other items deceased people had enjoyed in life can be displayed at ofrendas. Families often display photographs of their lost loved ones.
A community ofrenda will be available at Old Town's Day of the Dead at a site south of The Hub. The public may bring photos of family members or friends who have died to display during the observance.
Bellissimo's has a private ofrenda set up on its patio in honor of the Eks' deceased loved ones.
Justin said planning for the inaugural Day of the Dead has been especially relevant to him.
"We lost a child earlier this year," he said.
For more information about Saturday's event, go to: www.oldtownmankatomn.com or www.facebook.com/events/145030567745788
