MANKATO — A June 11 street festival in Mankato's historic Old Town has been redubbed Riverfront Art Fair.
The renaming occurred shortly after a letter arrived from Chicago’s Old Town Art Fair.
“I hate the words 'cease and desist' — they seem so mean,” said Anne Giffels, chair of the two-day festival next weekend in a historic six-block by six-block section of Chicago.
The larger and older Old Town festival's legal notice was intended as a gentle message.
“Hey, we just want you to know we have the trademark,” Giffels said.
Chicago’s Old Town Art Fair's biggest concern was the potential for confusion with online applications for booths. Giffels cited one vendor who'd tried to register for the Illinois festival by going on the site for the Mankato event slated at the same time.
“We need to make sure artists know which festival they are going to.”
Mankato organizers and Chicago's 2022 Old Town Art Fair board all are hoping for a sunny June 11 weekend with moderate temperatures, Giffels said.
“They're all crossing their fingers and closely watching the 10-day forecast.”
The Chicago art fair is in its 72nd year and remains fully volunteer run and managed. Mankato is marking its 10th year hosting a festival in Old Town.
“We wish the Riverside Art Fair all the best and join you in hoping for good weather,” Giffels said.
Justin Ek, an event coordinator for the Mankato festival, said it's understandable the confusion needed to be cleared up. He said 2022 happens to be a natural time for the local event to change its name.
"The is the first year the Old Town Association is taking control," Ek said.
He said the association will use many of the lessons learned during its inaugural Day of the Dead celebration in 2021. The upcoming festival will be divided into two areas. A section of Washington Street will closed off for fine arts displays. Food and craft vendors will set up across the street in The Hub.
"That will allow attendees to get away for a while from the big part of the festival," Ek said.
Activities include live music at the Coffee Hag, a live demonstration by a graffiti artist and opportunities to view new mural projects in the Old Town area.
The local festival within the 300-800 blocks of North Riverfront Drive was founded by the Coffee Hag.
The coffee shop added these comments to an earlier social media post about its 30th anniversary:
"True, it is sad to let go of the name of inception but how ironic is it that the year it is experiencing another shift would we be asked to change the name? ... We want to fill Riverfront with artists and performers. Naturally, Riverfront Art Fair gives us that potential in namesake for that growth."
For more information and updates on Riverfront Art Fair, go to: facebook.com/events/s/riverfront-art-fair/488877556265414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.