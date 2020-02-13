MANKATO — Travis Olson is being recommended to the Mankato Area School Board to become the district's director of teaching and learning.
The board will take up the recommendation at its meeting Tuesday and he would begin his duties July 1.
Olson now serves as principal at Franklin Elementary School and was previously principal at Kennedy Elementary. He was an elementary principal and assistant junior high principal in Glencoe and a teacher in Waseca and United South Central schools.
Olson has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Concordia College-Moorhead. He has a master’s in education and an educational administration certificate from St. Mary's University.
