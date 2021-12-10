MANKATO — Faculty, staff and students at Minnesota State University were notified Friday night that Minnesota’s second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in a person affiliated with the university.
MSU President Edward Inch sent the mass email just after 7 p.m., saying Saturday’s commencement ceremonies will go on as scheduled with extra precautions.
“The many protocols, resources and efforts we have put in place to keep our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe during the course of the pandemic worked to assist the vaccinated individual who tested positive,” Inch wrote. “The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols.”
MSU and other schools in the state university system have been following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health throughout the pandemic, and that will continue with Saturday’s graduation ceremonies — the first in-person commencement in two years.
“However, due to this development, students participating in commencement will be required to wear their face covering when processing across the stage,” Inch wrote. “We have signage to remind us of COVID-19 symptoms on exterior doors, distributed seating for family groups of six or less, a face-covering requirement, hand sanitizer stations and designated one-way entrances and exits. We are also offering a virtual alternative for those guests who may be uncomfortable attending this event.”
The variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by health care officials in South Africa on Nov. 24, has been designated a variant of concern. The first case in the United States was discovered on Dec. 1.
“Mutations in omicron might increase transmissibility, confer resistance to therapeutics, or partially escape infection- or vaccine-induced immunity,” according to a report issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the first 43 cases in the United States, only one has resulted in a hospitalization and there have been no deaths, according to the CDC. The delta variant continues to be the cause of the vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the nation. In the most recent estimates by the CDC a week ago, delta made up 99.9% of COVID-19 cases in the Upper Midwest.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press on Wednesday that “the disease is mild” in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue.
But Walensky, other health officials, and Inch in his letter Friday night, continue to encourage vaccinations as the best tactic for avoiding severe illness from any of the variants.
“As in previous messages, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated or receive a booster, which will help us remain safe and healthy,” Inch wrote. “Testing will be available this coming Tuesday at Carkoski Commons between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. or find a testing site near you.”
