The Mankato City Council was obligated to listen to the people before it could pass an ordinance requiring face-coverings in most indoor public places.
Even in a pandemic when traditional meetings are prohibited, the city charter makes a public hearing mandatory before an ordinance can be enacted. That happened Monday night, when 18 opposed the mask mandate during an online meeting and 17 spoke in favor.
But those voices represented just a tiny fraction of the area residents who shared their opinions in the days leading up to Mankato joining the Twin Cities and Rochester in requiring masks. (Winona followed on Tuesday.)
More than 800 took a city-sponsored survey, including more than 300 people who don’t even live in Mankato.
The looming council vote generated nearly 29,000 social media interactions. Between June 21 and June 30, if the city of Mankato was mentioned on Facebook and other social media platforms, there was a nearly 50% chance that the topic was the mask mandate.
And 744 members of Greater Mankato Growth, the local chamber of commerce, filled out a lengthy survey about the issue and added enough comments to create a 123-page report that was submitted to the council before the mask ordinance was approved on a 5-2 vote.
Mayor Najwa Massad said the engagement “is what makes Mankato what it is,” but the volume of comments consumed any free time council members had in the days leading up to the decision.
“We didn’t have to read any books or watch TV,” Massad said.
The passion over the mask ordinance — which requires everyone over the age of 12 to wear a face-covering in most indoor public places starting Friday — was evident in all of the tools people used to express their opinions.
Jason Mattick of Mankato took the traditional approach of speaking to the council — and 136 others who joined the Zoom meeting — during the public hearing, saying that Minnesotans were asked to voluntarily follow social-distancing and mask-wearing recommendations earlier in the pandemic and too many failed the test.
“It isn’t government overreach,” Mattick said of turning next to a mask mandate. “It’s good public health policy in a pandemic.”
Nick Zuehlke, a Mankato business owner, said he would purposely spend his money elsewhere rather than wear a mask in local stores.
“I for one will shop other cities and other states if I have to,” Zuehlke said, referencing the possibility of a future mask mandate covering the entire state. “... If the governor passes a statewide one, I will look out of state.”
Not everybody wanted to make a public speech, but 829 were willing to fill out an online survey sponsored by the city the week before the council made its decision. About 60% supported the ordinance with 38% opposed.
The survey drew numerous respondents from outside Mankato’s city limits, reflecting both interest in the issue and Mankato’s role as a regional employment and shopping hub. Of the non-residents, 160 favored the ordinance with 164 opposed.
That meant that 74% of Mankatoans filling out the survey favored passage of the ordinance.
The unscientific survey even broke the results down by ward, allowing council members to see how respondents from their part of town viewed the issue. Support for the ordinance ranged from 81% in Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley’s Ward 4, which includes downtown and older Mankato neighborhoods, to 61% for Council member Jessica Hatanpa’s Ward 5 on the city’s west side.
Social media sources, particularly reactions to City Council stories on the websites of KEYC and The Free Press, prompted 13,637 interactions. In most cases, people interacting with the stories didn’t share their opinion with comments or Facebook Likes, but 23% indicated support and 20% opposition, according to an analysis by city staff that was provided to the council.
Dozens of sample comments were included in the report.
“Guess I’ll spend my money online or go out of town to shop and spend my money in other communities that don’t take away my own free will,” one commenter on the KEYC site wrote.
“Letting people decide for themselves isn’t working out very well for this country,” wrote someone on the city’s Facebook page.
No group appeared more interested in sharing their thoughts than the members of Greater Mankato Growth — not surprising since many of the workers, managers and business owners will be directly affected by the ordinance.
GMG received 744 verified responses from its members, which include retail businesses, but also manufacturers, professionals, college officials and other leaders of other local organizations. The survey showed 54% opposed the ordinance and 46% favored passage.
Narrowing the responses to the “senior leadership” group — owners, partners and executives — and opposition grew to 61%.
Nearly half (48%) said they were concerned about managing and enforcing the ordinance in their business, but 58% were confident that the needed supply of masks would be “readily available” for workers and customers. Just under half (49%) do not have a self-imposed mask requirement for either employees or customers now, 47% require them for employees and 28% ask customers to don a mask.
As for the economic impact, 5% expected sales to increase if a mask mandate was in place, 32% expected sales to decline and 63% anticipated no change.
The data took up several pages. The comments took up more than 100. Asked to offer ideas on exceptions to the mask requirement, several suggested that young children shouldn’t be expected to wear masks. And many ordinance opponents offered a variation of this comment on who should be exempted: “Everyone that chooses not to wear one:)”
The section of the GMG survey where members could provide final thoughts went on for dozens of pages and demonstrated the broad division within the business community.
“Elderly, vulnerable, sick and infected should simply stay home. Very simple guidelines.”
“Masks are proven to be effective. The recent surge in cases demonstrates the need for decisive action now.”
“When did we start living in a police state?”
“Death is inevitable so live your life!”
“Like a smoking ban indoors, this is about universal public safety and creating an environment where ALL customers feel safe going to any business in town.”
“I will seek to move my business and all of my assets within the city to another location if the leadership of this community acts in enforcing such a violation of our rights.”
“Even if not enforceable it would take the politics out of a public health measure and make it easier for businesses to take a stand without alienating people.”
“Where are the lawyers who should be standing up for our First Amendment rights? Seven council members should not be able to tell over 50,000 people what to wear and when to wear it.”
After digesting all of the community input, the five council members casting their “Yes” votes knew they were upsetting thousands of people and so did the two voting “No.”
But all seven were apparently bringing relief to one of the GMG commenters, who wrote: “Just make a decision and quit dragging your feet. Some people will not be happy, some will be glad. That is the way it is with everything.”
The ordinance takes effect on Friday and, as an emergency ordinance, will last for 60 days unless five council members vote to rescind it sooner than that or vote to extend it beyond the automatic expiration date.
