The American flag flies outside nearly every house along a block of East Pleasant Street.
It might not be an unusual sight on Independence Day. But these Stars and Stripes have been flying since spring on this Mankato block as a quiet symbol of unity.
“With the country in the shape that it’s in right now, I just thought we should do something,” said Roger Yocum, who spearheaded the effort.
Yocum, who is the longest-tenured resident of the 100 block of East Pleasant Street, said he was inspired by the newest residents.
When new next door neighbors David and Kellianne Kutschke joined him in putting out their flag on Memorial Day, Yocum said he was moved by the sight. Yocum asked them if they’d join him in keeping it up after the holiday had passed.
“We were pretty excited about the idea,” David said. “We thought it would be a symbol of unity — a gesture of what binds us together.”
Next door to the Kutschkes, Kevin Green and Rachel Brandt were quick to embrace the idea.
“It’s a great time to remember we are one,” Green said.
“With all the division right now, what a great thing to do to show respect for our country and remember how incredible our country is,” Brandt said.
Other neighbors needed some help before they could unfurl the Stars and Stripes.
Jenn and Anna Melby-Kelley didn’t have a flag in their closet. So Yocum went and bought them one along with a wall mount that he installed for them.
Anna Melby-Kelley said thank you with dollars to not only reimburse his expense but also buy flags and mounts for a few other neighbors who didn’t have one.
Ten households are now flying the flag daily and Yocum said they have unified his neighborhood.
He’s always considered his neighbors a friendly bunch. They exchange hellos and sometimes some small talk when their paths cross.
But until he set out on his flag project, he admits, he didn’t even know some of his neighbors’ names. Now he knows names and much more.
“It made us all closer,” he said. “It was so nice to get to know them.”
Yocum purposefully avoided talking about politics or other current events. He wants to stay focused on what unites them, he said.
“It’s just for love of country,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.