MANKATO — A Faribault County resident died of COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday.

The victim was between the ages of 90-94.  

Statewide there were 26 additional deaths reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,050 new cases in the state.

In the nine-county area of south-central Minnesota, 137 new cases occurred.

New cases reported Wednesday for area counties:

• Blue Earth County — 46

• Le Sueur County — 19

• Nicollet County — 16

• Sibley County — 13

• Faribault County — 13

• Martin County — 12

• Waseca County — 8

• Watonwan County — 6

• Brown County — 4

