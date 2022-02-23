MANKATO — A Faribault County resident died of COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday.
The victim was between the ages of 90-94.
Statewide there were 26 additional deaths reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,050 new cases in the state.
In the nine-county area of south-central Minnesota, 137 new cases occurred.
New cases reported Wednesday for area counties:
• Blue Earth County — 46
• Le Sueur County — 19
• Nicollet County — 16
• Sibley County — 13
• Faribault County — 13
• Martin County — 12
• Waseca County — 8
• Watonwan County — 6
• Brown County — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.