MANKATO — Blue Earth County had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death this week, while the south-central region as a whole had a decline in cases.
The death occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 55-59 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The person was the county's 104th fatality from the contagious illness since the pandemic began, and the nine-county region's 509th overall.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,744 this week.
Cases, meanwhile, continued the general downward trend seen over the last month. Area counties combined for 279 new cases between June 11-17, an 18.8% decrease from last week's 343 cases.
The region's case decline was part of a dip seen statewide. Case levels are still high compared to a year ago, said local COVID-19 data analyst Derek J. Wingert, but metrics improved this week.
"We’re holding pretty steady all things considered, but we are continuing to see at least some decreases, however gradual," he said. "That’s always a reassuring thing."
He noted Brown and Watonwan counties had among the lowest new cases per 10,000 residents in the state this week. Faribault County, on the other hand, was in the top 10 of most new cases per 10,000 residents.
Cases have now dropped in the nine-county region in three of the last four weeks, according to health department data. This week, seven of the nine area counties had case drops — Martin and Faribault counties were the two with increases.
After Nicollet County was considered a high transmission area in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracking data last week, it dropped into low-risk territory this week. All nine area counties are now in the low-risk zone.
