MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death Friday and an uptick in new cases this week.
The latest fatality occurred in a Brown County resident between 40-44 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 58 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's toll during the pandemic to 9,872.
Area counties also combined for 1,300 new cases this week, a 3.3% rise from the 1,258 new cases last week.
The percentage increase is likely an underestimate of the rise. Case totals between Nov. 20-Dec. 3 were heavily impacted by reporting delays related to Thanksgiving.
Because there was no health department update on Thanksgiving, some cases confirmed around it weren't publicly reported until the following week. It resulted in about a 31% increase in case totals last week, but the increase would've been much smaller if the total didn't include cases from the Thanksgiving period.
This week's 3.3% increase, in turn, would've been larger if the previous week didn't have the Thanksgiving cases included. How much larger the increase would've been is impossible to determine without knowing exactly how many cases from Thanksgiving made it into last week's total.
Regardless of how big this week's case increase was, the 1,300 new cases represent the highest weekly total for the region in 2021. Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the south-central region also continues to see its worst stretch of COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic — unvaccinated residents continue to have far higher hospitalization and death rates than vaccinated residents.
A total of 156 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to this week's tally. Blue Earth County's 43 cases were the most among the nine area counties.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 43
- Le Sueur County — 24
- Waseca County — 23
- Nicollet County — 17
- Brown County — 15
- Watonwan County — 13
- Sibley County — 9
- Martin County — 9
- Faribault County — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.