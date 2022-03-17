MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death Thursday.
The fatality occurred in a Martin County resident 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The area resident was among 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 12,312.
Age ranges of the deceased were between 50-54 years old in Scott County and 95-99 in Wadena County. Most of the deaths occurred in residents in their 80s or older.
Martin County’s pandemic toll rose to 64, while the nine-county region’s overall toll rose to 490.
Area counties also combined for eight newly confirmed cases Thursday. The total's single-digit uptick is the lowest since July.
After averaging about one COVID-19 death per day in January and February, the region has had 12 in March through 17 days.
