MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death Wednesday.
The fatality occurred in a Martin County resident 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The area resident was among 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,302.
Age ranges of the deceased were between 35-39 years old in Hennepin County and 90-94 in Koochiching County. Most of the deaths occurred in residents in their 70s or older.
Martin County's pandemic toll rose to 63, while the nine-county region's overall toll rose to 489. The county now has the second highest death rate in the south-central region, behind Faribault County.
After averaging about one COVID-19 death per day in January and February, the region has had 11 in March through 16 days.
Area counties also combined for 31 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. This week is on track for a decline in cases compared to the prior week.
Blue Earth and Martin counties each had six new cases, the highest totals in the region. All nine counties had at least two new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.