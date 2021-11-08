MANKATO — A death in Sibley County was the region's 16th caused by COVID-19 this month.
The area resident was 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday, raising the state's pandemic toll to 8,862.
November already has as many confirmed COVID-19 deaths as all of September and March had, each of which were among the region's five deadliest pandemic months.
October's 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths made it the second deadliest month during the pandemic. November is so far on pace to surpass it.
Sibley County's pandemic death toll rose to 14. It has the lowest population out of nine area counties, and the lowest COVID-19 death rate.
While COVID-19 deaths haven't slowed down in recent weeks, driven by the more contagious delta variant, cases are also trending up again after recent steadiness. Data show case, hospitalization and death rates continue to spike among unvaccinated Minnesotans compared to vaccinated residents.
Area counties also combined for 177 newly confirmed cases Monday. The total came in high compared to most recent Mondays. Nov. 1 did have a higher total, but most of it was due to reinfections being reported separately for the first time. The two Mondays preceding Nov. 1 came in below the 177 new cases this Monday.
Blue Earth County's 58 new cases were the most in the region. All nine area counties had at least six new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 58
- Nicollet County — 27
- Brown County — 22
- Le Sueur County — 21
- Faribault County — 13
- Sibley County — 13
- Martin County — 11
- Waseca County — 6
- Watonwan County — 6
