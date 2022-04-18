MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had one newly confirmed COVID-19 death and a slight uptick in new cases Monday.
The death was the nine-county region's first to be officially linked to the illness so far in April. March finished with 18 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The area resident lived in Faribault County and was more than 100 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. About 1% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in residents 100 or older, with the median age at the time of COVID-19 death being 80.
The person was among four newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday. The other three Minnesota residents ranged in age between 75-79 in Dakota County to 85-89 in Clay County.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,468.
Faribault County accounts for 51 of the south-central region's 497 deaths from COVID-19. The county has the highest fatality rate among the nine area counties.
Monday's case total of 27 in the region was an uptick compared to last week. Confirmed cases, which don't factor in many results from home tests, have been on the rise in recent weeks.
Last week had a 27% uptick in cases, accelerating from a 20% rise the week before. Even with the upticks, cases remain far lower than previous waves.
