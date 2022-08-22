MANKATO — A section of road on the southeast side of Mankato will be closed to traffic throughout Wednesday.
Blue Earth County Road 12 will be closed between its intersections with Blue Earth County Road 17 to Highway 83 to allow a specially formulated, thin liquid oil to be applied to the section's existing asphalt pavement.
Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the closure. The road section will reopen sometime in the early evening.
