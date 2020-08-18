MANKATO — There were 25 newly reported COVID-19 cases in the nine-county area and one death.
One person in Watonwan County, over the age of 90, died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Waseca County saw the biggest local jump in cases with eight. Nicollet County had six new cases and Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties each added four. Watonwan County had three new cases.
Sibley County had one new case. Brown, Faribault and Martin counties reported no new cases.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 data showed moderate daily death counts but current hospitalizations rising again above 300 people.
The state continued to ride what officials have described as the crest of the disease’s latest wave.
The number of newly confirmed cases was relatively small at 359 but was likely due to testing volume also being down.
Current hospitalizations (304) rose by 18 while those needing intensive care (154), ticked down by one. Hospitalizations — a key metric as officials try to manage the spread of the disease — have been running above 300 cases on average since the end of July.
That’s far below a late-May peak but still remains stubbornly persistent.
Despite the recent relative stability in the data, Minnesota’s count of active, confirmed cases remains near its late-May high, and public health leaders believe that while the state may be at the crest of the current wave, more waves are coming.
