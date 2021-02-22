ST. PETER — A driver was injured when he was struck by a turning vehicle on Highway 99 just east of St. Peter Monday.
An SUV was making a left turn from eastbound Highway 99 onto Ottawa Road and collided with a westbound car around 5:15 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Steven Jeffrey Johnson, 67, of St. Peter was driving the car and was taken to River’s Edge Hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Kristen Marie Zeiher, 33, of Le Sueur, was driving the SUV. She and a 9-year-old passenger were not injured.
