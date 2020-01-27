ST. PETER — A 38-year-old St. Peter man was injured when the SUV he was driving was rear-ended by a car in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 Monday morning near St. Peter.

Jacob Joseph Doerr was driving a southbound 2010 Cadillac Escalade at 6:47 a.m. when he attempted to change lanes and the SUV was struck from behind by a 2006 Subaru Legacy, the State Patrol said.

Doerr was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter.

The driver of the Subaru, Jacob Edward Beach, 28, of Jordan, was not injured.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you