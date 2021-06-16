MANKATO — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on a highway ramp Wednesday afternoon in Mankato.

Two cars collided as they went from northbound Highway 169 to eastbound Highway 14 at about 1:40 p.m., according to the State Patrol.

Ali Abas Ibrahim, 21, of Minneapolis, was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries after his car ended up in the median.

The other driver, Austin Hunter Cozad, 27, of Mankato, was not injured, the patrol said.

