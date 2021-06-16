MANKATO — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on a highway ramp Wednesday afternoon in Mankato.
Two cars collided as they went from northbound Highway 169 to eastbound Highway 14 at about 1:40 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Ali Abas Ibrahim, 21, of Minneapolis, was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries after his car ended up in the median.
The other driver, Austin Hunter Cozad, 27, of Mankato, was not injured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.