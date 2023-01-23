MANKATO — An 89-year-old Mankato man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash Monday morning at a Mankato intersection.
Sanfield Arthur Dittbenner was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 22 and attempting a left-hand turn onto Bassett Drive at 10:26 a.m. when the car and a southbound 2007 Ford Five Hundred sedan crashed, the State Patrol said.
Dittbenner's injuries were treated at the scene.
The other driver, Tammy Jo Erickson, 49 of Mankato, was not injured, the patrol said.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Road conditions were dry.
