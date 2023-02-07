GREEN ISLE — A 30-year-old Green Isle woman was injured in an SUV-pickup crash Monday evening about 4 miles east of Green Isle.
Samsam Ebert was driving a 2013 Nissan east on Highway 25 at 5:25 p.m. when the SUV and an eastbound 2006 Dodge Dakota crashed, Sibley County Sheriff deputies said.
Ebert had been unable to stop the SUV as the driver of the pickup, Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, had been attempting to turn right into a private driveway.
Ebert was transported to the hospital in Arlington for an evaluation of her injuries. The accident report did not list injuries for Brown.
Both vehicles were damaged.
