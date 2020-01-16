LE CENTER — A 62-year-old Montgomery woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the compact SUV she was driving and a car collided east of Le Center Thursday morning.
Kristi Sue Burtzel was driving a 2019 Toyota Rav4 west on Highway 99 at 6:46 a.m. when the vehicle and a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu collided at the highway's intersection at 199th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Burtzel's injuries were treated at the hospital in New Prague.
The driver of the Malibu, Tyler Thomas Kispert, 29, of Cleveland, was not injured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.