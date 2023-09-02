BRUSH CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Wisconsin man was hospitalized after his vehicle and a semi collided during an attempt to pass in a no-passing zone on Interstate 90 midway between Blue Earth and Alden Friday night.
David J. Weickert, 54, of Oshkosh, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash at 7:43 p.m. Friday. The incident involved a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Weickert and a 2019 Volvo VN semi driven by Ariel Ben Frank, 26, of Fairmont.
Both vehicles were westbound about 12 miles east of Blue Earth when one attempted to pass the other in a no-passing zone and the vehicles collided while leaving the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, which didn’t state which driver attempted the prohibited pass. That portion of I-90 has been undergoing repairs this summer with two-way traffic on one set of the freeway’s lanes while the others are under construction.
