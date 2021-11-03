ST. PETER — Two of three incumbents lost their bids to keep their seats on the St. Peter School Board.
Newcomers Kate Martens and Charlie Potts were elected to the board and incumbent Drew Dixon was reelected.
Dixon's 1,496 votes earned him a third term on the board and were the most out of the 10 candidates, with Martens receiving 1,093 and Potts receiving 1,065. They'll serve four-year terms.
Potts, who won a seat on the board in 2013, didn’t seek reelection four years ago but decided to run this year. He is a parent and assistant vice president for student life at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Martens is a former teacher and president of the Nicollet County Historical Society Board. Dixon is a parent and information technology professional.
Incumbents Jon Carlson and Vickie Hager didn't win reelection. Carlson, who is women’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Gustavus Adolphus College, was seeking a fourth term. Hager, who retired as a social worker at the Minnesota Valley Education District, sought a second term.
