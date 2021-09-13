WASECA — An SUV driver was injured in a crash with a pickup and a school bus in Waseca.
The three vehicles collided on Highway 13 near 13th Avenue NW around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the State Patrol. The vehicles were all northbound.
Araceli Vega, 38, of Owatonna, was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Waseca with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers were not injured. William Mark Radil, 62, of Montgomery, was driving the school bus. Brandon William Klug, 29, of Waseca, was in the pickup.
