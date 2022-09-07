MANKATO — A 42-year-old Mankato woman driving a compact SUV collided with semi at about noon Wednesday on Highway 169 just southwest of Mankato.
Kristen Lanae Duenes was northbound on Highway 169 near the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 33 when her Honda CRV collided with a southbound Peterbilt driven by Mark James Kolasa, 31, of Rogers, the State Patrol said. The crash occurred at 12:19 p.m.
Duenes was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Kolasa suffered no injuries.
Both were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
