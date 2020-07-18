NORTH MANKATO — A girl was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:56 p.m. Saturday.
A Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 16-year-old female was going eastbound on Highway 14 just east of Highway 169 when it over corrected, left the road and collided with the guard rail.
A 17-year-old female passenger from New Ulm was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger Joshua James Garcia, 18, of Sleepy Eye, were not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.