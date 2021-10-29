MANKATO — A 20-year-old Coon Rapids woman was injured when the car she was driving and a pickup crashed at a Mankato highway intersection Thursday evening.
Victoria Renee Sandberg was driving a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruze on Highway 22 at 8:25 p.m. when the car and a Ford F-350 collided, the State Patrol said. The pickup's driver, Aaron Duane Lambrecht, 43, of Nicollet, had stopped the truck before attempting a left-hand turn from Highway 22 to westbound Highway 14.
Sandberg was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Lambrecht was not injured, the patrol said.
