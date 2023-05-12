MANKATO — A 44-year-old Chanhassen man was injured in a crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 169 and 68 just southwest of Mankato.
Michael Paul Groenewold was taken by ambulance to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 3:29 p.m. crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Groenewold was driving south on Highway 169 in a 2016 Volkswagen Passat when it and a 2006 Honda Pilot, traveling eastbound on Highway 68, collided in the intersection after "one vehicle pulled out in front of the other," according to the Patrol.
The Honda was being driven by Elijah Daniel Schulz, 21, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Neither Schulz nor a passenger in Groenewold's Volkswagen — Emilie Beth Ann Peterson, 45, of Chanhassen — were injured. All three people were wearing seat belts, and air bags in both vehicles deployed. The roads were wet at the time of the crash.
